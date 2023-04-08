Ben Ephson tips NPP to break the 8 if Bawumia wins primaries to become flagbearer

The Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, Ben Ephson believes the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has a good chance of retaining power beyond President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s eight year term.

According to him, the NPP can break the 8 if the party goes into the 2024 general elections with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the flagbearer.

Speaking to Onua FM, the renowned pollster explained that Dr. Bawumia has two big advantages that will go in his favour to win the 2024 election for the New Patriotic Party.

“If Bawumia is made the flagbearer of NPP, he comes with two main advantages; that is many Christians feel comfortable with him even though he is a Muslim, and Muslims who used to vote for the NDC would switch and vote for NPP.

“The Muslims have now noticed that the NDC has taken them for granted for far too long because they don’t take Muslims for even running mate,” Ben Ephson argued.

Although Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has not publicly declared his intention to contest in the flagbearer election, he is regarded as the favourite to replace President Akufo-Addo.

He is expected to face a strong contest from former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, Joe Ghartey etc.