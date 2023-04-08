Otokunor, Afriyie Ankrah could be EC bosses in future due to Akufo-Addo’s precedent – Kevin Taylor

Ghana's electoral body has come under scrutiny following President Akufo-Addo's recent appointments to the Electoral Commission.

The President has been accused of filling the commission with NPP aparachiks, raising concerns about the independence of Ghana's democratic system.

US-based Ghanaian journalist, Kevin Taylor, has indicated that President Akufo-Addo’s action has set a precedent for future government to do same.

In a Facebook post, he predicted that Dr. Peter Boamah Otukunor, the immediate past NDC Deputy General Secretary could be appointed as chairperson of the EC when the NDC capture power.

He intimated that Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, and Victoria Hammah could also be appointed as deputies to the EC Boss, with Edudzi Tamakloe as a Supreme Court Judge, and Beatrice Annan, Sammy Gyamfi, Tony Lithur, and Abraham Amaliba all in that order.

“Based on the Precedent that has been set by Akufo Addo, it wouldn’t be out of place if Dr. Peter Boamah Otukunor is appointed the EC Boss in the future together with Elvis Afriyie Ankrah and Victoria Hammah as deputies.

“… then Edudzi Tamakloe as Supreme Court Judge together Beatrice Annan and Sammy Gyamfi, Tony Lithur, and Abraham Amaliba all in that order,” he wrote.

Taylor noted that these individuals are all highly qualified Ghanaians, stressing that “the future promises to be fun.”

“After all, they are equally Ghanaians and are thus highly qualified individuals.”

The appointment of three new members to Ghana's Electoral Commission by President Akufo-Addo has attracted a barage of criticisms over alleged conflict of interest.

Dr. Peter Appiahene, one of the newly appointed members, has been accused of being a former patron of the youth wing of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the University of Energy and Natural Resources.

This has fueled opposition anger at Akufo-Addo for allegedly politicizing the Electoral Commission in favor of the NPP.