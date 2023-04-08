ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Good Friday: Let’s rekindle the virtue of forgiveness and intercession for the sick – Franklin Cudjoe

Social News Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa

The Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has inspired Christians on Good Friday with a message of forgiveness and prayer for the sick.

On the commemoration of the death of Jesus Christ, Cudjoe gave an advice via a tweet.

He urged Christians to forgive others and pray for the healing of people suffering from sicknesses.

The policy advisor described the death of christ as a day of forgiveness, a key Christian virtue.

“Today's Passion of Christ should rekindle in us the virtue of forgiveness and a prayer for restoration of good health to all those afflicted by ill-health,” he wrote.

Christians commemorate Good Friday to remember the suffering and death of Jesus on the cross.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Elvis Afriyie Ankrahleft, Kevin Taylormiddle and Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor Otokunor, Afriyie Ankrah could be EC bosses in future due to Akufo-Addo’s preced...

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa Good Friday: Let’s rekindle the virtue of forgiveness and intercession for the s...

3 hours ago

We've completed planned maintenance work on Atuabo Gas Processing Plant – Ghana Gas We've completed planned maintenance work on Atuabo Gas Processing Plant – Ghana ...

3 hours ago

Ben Ephson Ben Ephson tips NPP to break the 8 if Bawumia wins primaries to become flagbeare...

20 hours ago

Pusiga: Rainstorms destroy properties at Gbewa College of Education Pusiga: Rainstorms destroy properties at Gbewa College of Education

20 hours ago

Wonder Ahialome who walks several kilometers with clutches to school finally gets help from BKQ Foundation Wonder Ahialome who walks several kilometers with clutches to school finally get...

22 hours ago

Atul Gupta, pictured at a conference of the ruling African National Congress ANC in 2012. By - AFP S.Africa anger after UAE refuses to extradite graft-accused brothers

22 hours ago

CR: NRSA deploys 'Mystery Passengers' to stem road fatalities C/R: NRSA deploys 'Mystery Passengers' to stem road fatalities

22 hours ago

Man arrested for fake driver's licenses, roadworthycertificates Man arrested for fake driver's licenses, roadworthy certificates  

22 hours ago

Police deploy 1,200 personnel to Kwahu for Easter festivities Police deploy 1,200 personnel to Kwahu for Easter festivities

Latest: News
body-container-line