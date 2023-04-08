Good Friday: Let’s rekindle the virtue of forgiveness and intercession for the sick – Franklin Cudjoe

The Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has inspired Christians on Good Friday with a message of forgiveness and prayer for the sick.

On the commemoration of the death of Jesus Christ, Cudjoe gave an advice via a tweet.

He urged Christians to forgive others and pray for the healing of people suffering from sicknesses.

The policy advisor described the death of christ as a day of forgiveness, a key Christian virtue.

“Today's Passion of Christ should rekindle in us the virtue of forgiveness and a prayer for restoration of good health to all those afflicted by ill-health,” he wrote.

Christians commemorate Good Friday to remember the suffering and death of Jesus on the cross.