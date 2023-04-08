Atebubu Government Hospital wins Regional and Natoinal Awards

Hon. Edward Owusu (right) In A Pose With The Team

The Atebubu-Amantin municipal chief executive Hon. Edward Owusu has praised management and staff of the Atebubu government hospital for strides made in the last few years which has earned it regional and national recognition.

The MCE made the remarks when management of the hospital led by the Municipal Director of the Ghana Health Service Mrs. Emelia Dela Kpodo presented 5 awards won by the hospital in the last two years to him in his office.

The hospital established in 1956, won two regional awards in 2021 after emerging as the overall best hospital in holistic assessment and quality improvement. It also won a national award as the best primary hospital or polyclinic in malaria management.

For last year, the hospital emerged as the best performing government hospital in the Bono East region at the Ghana Health Service Excellence Awards and also won an individual award in leadership excellence bestowed on Dr. Osman Abdulai Musah the Medical Superintendent of the hospital.

Briefing the MCE on the achievements, Mrs. Dela Kpodo said the Municipal Health Directorate also improved in ranking from a sixth position in 2021 to third last year in holistic assessment in the region.

Hon. Edward Owusu thanked the team for the hard work which has led to the honors and assured them of the support of the assembly to enable the hospital improve further.

“It’s my hope that this recognition will spur you on to winning more national and even international honors in the very near future,” he concluded.

Other members of the team included Dr. Osman Abdulai Musah, Mr. Edward Oppong-Yeboah the hospital administrator and Mr. Francis Ametepe the municipal health information officer.