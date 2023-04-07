Easter: Don't join the masses to do evil — Pastor advises Christian youth

07.04.2023 LISTEN

Pastor Robert Lugushie, the Bono Regional Youth Coordinator has enjoined Christian youth not to join the masses to sin or do evil.

Instead, he challenged them to remain focus, and separate themselves from sinful and worldly pleasures that would break their relationship with God and ruin their future.

In a word of exhortation, Pastor Lugushie said, “sin is deadly and a dictator’ saying Christian youth who toyed with and dabbled in sin endangered their lives and future”.

“No matter the pressures from the world, God expects us to remain holy because it is only when we are holy that we can see Him hereafter,” he stated when interacted with the Abesim youth division of the church at Abesim, near Sunyani at the Easter retreat of the church.

The five-day retreat of the church on the theme, “Christ resurrection power,” commenced on Thursday evening and it is expected to end on Monday morning.

Pastor Lugushie expressed worry about act of immorality and promiscuity in society, saying the power in the resurrection of Christ had provided inner the strength and ability for every true Believer to live a godly life in the present world.

“The devil has nothing good to offer you. In fact, you will pay for whatever the enemy gives you. Some people like you accepted his enticements and they regretted, so, be watchful,” he advised.

Pastor Lugushie said nobody worshipped and served God faithfully and went hungry, and advised the young people to also remain studious, and have faith in God to acquire wealth here and eternal comfort hereafter.

GNA