May the celebration of the crucifixion, resurrection of Jesus give birth to hope, prosperity in Ghana – Akufo-Addo

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa has extended a goodwill message to Christians in Ghana and around the world this year’s Easter.

In a statement, the President prayed for the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ to give birth to a new season of hope, growth, and prosperity in Ghana and beyond.

“Easter is the most significant celebration for Christians. The extraordinary sacrifice that Jesus made on the cross of Calvary, by dying for us and his resurrection from the grave have given us victory over sin and death. The season is a good opportunity to reflect on that sacrifice and the hope it brings us,” President Akufo-Addo noted in his Easter statement.

The President continued, “May the celebration of the crucifixion and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ give birth to a new season of faith, hope, growth, prosperity, reconciliation and sacrifice for everybody in our beloved country and in the world.”

Christians all over the world are celebrating Good Friday today, April. It is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary.

