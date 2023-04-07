Learn from the sacrifice illustrated by Christ to humanity and emulate it – Bawumia to Christians

07.04.2023 LISTEN

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has wished all Christians around the World a Happy Easter.

In a short statement on the occasion of Good Friday today, April 7, the Vice President admonished Christians to learn from the sacrifice illustrated by Christ to humanity and emulate it.

“I wish all Christians in Ghana and around the world a Happy Easter. As Christians commemorate the passion of Jesus Christ, I entreat all to learn from the sacrifice illustrated by Christ to humanity and emulate it to ensure cordial co-existence on earth,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

Aware of how extreme the festivities associated with the Easter Celebration can be, the Vice President has also charged every Ghanaian to be cautious to ensure there is an accident-free festive period.

“Let’s have accident-free festive season,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia added in his statement on Facebook.

Christians all over the world are celebrating Good Friday today, April. It is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary.