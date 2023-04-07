ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
07.04.2023 Headlines

Learn from the sacrifice illustrated by Christ to humanity and emulate it – Bawumia to Christians

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Learn from the sacrifice illustrated by Christ to humanity and emulate it – Bawumia to Christians
07.04.2023 LISTEN

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has wished all Christians around the World a Happy Easter.

In a short statement on the occasion of Good Friday today, April 7, the Vice President admonished Christians to learn from the sacrifice illustrated by Christ to humanity and emulate it.

“I wish all Christians in Ghana and around the world a Happy Easter. As Christians commemorate the passion of Jesus Christ, I entreat all to learn from the sacrifice illustrated by Christ to humanity and emulate it to ensure cordial co-existence on earth,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

Aware of how extreme the festivities associated with the Easter Celebration can be, the Vice President has also charged every Ghanaian to be cautious to ensure there is an accident-free festive period.

“Let’s have accident-free festive season,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia added in his statement on Facebook.

Christians all over the world are celebrating Good Friday today, April. It is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

1 minute ago

May the celebration of the crucifixion, resurrection of Jesus give birth to hope, prosperity in Ghana – Akufo-Addo May the celebration of the crucifixion, resurrection of Jesus give birth to hope...

7 minutes ago

Good Friday: May the redeeming blood of Chris fill us with hope, joy, and peace – Mahama to Christians Good Friday: May the redeeming blood of Chris fill us with hope, joy, and peace ...

30 minutes ago

Stephen Ayensu Ntimleft and Prof. Gyampo Must everything be defended? — Prof. Gyampo chides Stephen Ntim over ‘NPP borrow...

47 minutes ago

Stephen Atubiga, former NDC Communicator The cedi is now doing well and all critics have gone into hiding — Stephen Atubi...

3 hours ago

Release portion of Ada Songor Lagoon concession to community to curb resistance—NETRIGHT Release portion of Ada Songor Lagoon concession to community to curb resistance—...

3 hours ago

AR: Medical Association run to Otumfuo over RCCs eviction notice A/R: Medical Association run to Otumfuo over RCC’s eviction notice

3 hours ago

Easter: May Christ's redeeming blood fill us with hope, joy and peace; inspire us to love one another — Mahama Easter: May Christ's redeeming blood fill us with hope, joy and peace; inspire u...

3 hours ago

Speed up work on debt restructuring for Ghana, others – IMF Chief to China ‘Speed up’ work on debt restructuring for Ghana, others – IMF Chief to China

3 hours ago

Ghanas economic crisis an accumulative problem – Yao Graham Ghana’s economic crisis an accumulative problem – Yao Graham

3 hours ago

University of Environment and Sustainable Development goes dark over GH900,000 ECG debt University of Environment and Sustainable Development goes dark over GH¢900,000 ...

Latest: News
body-container-line