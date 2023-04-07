Good Friday: May the redeeming blood of Chris fill us with hope, joy, and peace – Mahama to Christians

07.04.2023 LISTEN

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has extended a goodwill message to all Christians on the occasion of Good Friday.

In a short statement on social media, the flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) prayed that the sacrifice of Christ will guide the life of Christians on earth.

He also prayed for the redeeming blood of the savior to fill Christians with hope, joy, and peace to emulate the life of Christ.

“Happy Good Friday to all Christians.

“As we commemorate this holy day, may the ultimate sacrifice of Christ who gave His life for our sake guide our journey on earth and instill in us the power of forgiveness and compassion.

“May His redeeming blood fill us with hope, joy and peace, and inspire us to love one another as Christ loved us,” John Dramani Mahama shared in a post on Facebook.

Christians all over the world are celebrating Good Friday today, April 7. It is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary.