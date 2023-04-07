ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Man arrested for fake driver's licenses, roadworthy certificates  

Crime & Punishment Man arrested for fake driver's licenses, roadworthycertificates
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Police, in collaboration with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), have arrested Philip Oteng Owusu Ansah, 40, for producing counterfeit driver’s licenses and roadworthy certificates.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Friday said after conducting a thorough search on the suspect's residence, one Eminence Card printing machine, a hard drive, two pen drives, a card reader, and an Apple MacBook laptop were found.

An HP monitor, 155 blank cards, four sets of ribbons, three driver licences, and specimens of holograms for both roadworthy certificates and driver’s licences stored on his pen drive were also retrieved.

The suspect was arrested when personnel from the underground squad of the National Operations Unit of the Ghana Police Service and the DVLA embarked on the swoop.

“Mr Ansah is currently assisting the police in investigations…” the statement said.

It cautioned the public to be wary of individuals who claim to offer assistance in processing vehicle documents and driver’s licences.

“They should ensure that they only deal with certified DVLA officials at designated DVLA offices for such services,” it said.

“Persons who engage in such illicit activities should cease immediately, as the Authority is embarking on a nationwide swoop to arrest and prosecute such perpetrators.”

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

May the celebration of the crucifixion, resurrection of Jesus give birth to hope, prosperity in Ghana – Akufo-Addo May the celebration of the crucifixion, resurrection of Jesus give birth to hope...

2 hours ago

Good Friday: May the redeeming blood of Chris fill us with hope, joy, and peace – Mahama to Christians Good Friday: May the redeeming blood of Chris fill us with hope, joy, and peace ...

2 hours ago

Stephen Ayensu Ntimleft and Prof. Gyampo Must everything be defended? — Prof. Gyampo chides Stephen Ntim over ‘NPP borrow...

3 hours ago

Stephen Atubiga, former NDC Communicator The cedi is now doing well and all critics have gone into hiding — Stephen Atubi...

3 hours ago

Learn from the sacrifice illustrated by Christ to humanity and emulate it – Bawumia to Christians Learn from the sacrifice illustrated by Christ to humanity and emulate it – Bawu...

5 hours ago

Release portion of Ada Songor Lagoon concession to community to curb resistance—NETRIGHT Release portion of Ada Songor Lagoon concession to community to curb resistance—...

5 hours ago

Easter: May Christ's redeeming blood fill us with hope, joy and peace; inspire us to love one another — Mahama Easter: May Christ's redeeming blood fill us with hope, joy and peace; inspire u...

5 hours ago

Speed up work on debt restructuring for Ghana, others – IMF Chief to China ‘Speed up’ work on debt restructuring for Ghana, others – IMF Chief to China

5 hours ago

Ghanas economic crisis an accumulative problem – Yao Graham Ghana’s economic crisis an accumulative problem – Yao Graham

5 hours ago

University of Environment and Sustainable Development goes dark over GH900,000 ECG debt University of Environment and Sustainable Development goes dark over GH¢900,000 ...

Latest: News
body-container-line