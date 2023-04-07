ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Police deploy 1,200 personnel to Kwahu for Easter festivities

Social News Police deploy 1,200 personnel to Kwahu for Easter festivities
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Citi News sources within Eastern Regional Police Command have confirmed that the service under the leadership of the Inspector General of Police, George Dampare, has deployed about 1,200 personnel to provide security before, during and after this year’s Kwahu Easter Festival.

The personnel who have been drawn from the Headquarters in Accra, the Ashanti Regional Command are expected to provide both ground and air support to their counterparts from the Eastern regional command to minimize, reduce and possibly prevent crime during the entire festive season.

The men, both plain and uniformed officers from the Police Form Unit (FPU), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Weapons and Tactical Unit SWAT, CID and MTTD, have been tasked to be of good moral character, uphold service with integrity and add human face while they discharge their duties.

Dozens of police motor riders are expected to complement the efforts of the MTTD to control and manage traffic on the main Kumasi Highway up the mountain.

The service will also deploy drones to increase police presence on the ridge as high-profile dignitaries and diplomats including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are expected to grace functions on the Kwahu ridge.

Citi News understands that about 150 personnel have also been detailed to perform similar duties at Jakiti in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern region where Easter is also busily observed.

Meanwhile, the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) is also expected to roll out a road safety campaign at Bunso Junction Friday morning April 7, to help keep motorists in check as a measure of reducing crashes.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

May the celebration of the crucifixion, resurrection of Jesus give birth to hope, prosperity in Ghana – Akufo-Addo May the celebration of the crucifixion, resurrection of Jesus give birth to hope...

2 hours ago

Good Friday: May the redeeming blood of Chris fill us with hope, joy, and peace – Mahama to Christians Good Friday: May the redeeming blood of Chris fill us with hope, joy, and peace ...

2 hours ago

Stephen Ayensu Ntimleft and Prof. Gyampo Must everything be defended? — Prof. Gyampo chides Stephen Ntim over ‘NPP borrow...

3 hours ago

Stephen Atubiga, former NDC Communicator The cedi is now doing well and all critics have gone into hiding — Stephen Atubi...

3 hours ago

Learn from the sacrifice illustrated by Christ to humanity and emulate it – Bawumia to Christians Learn from the sacrifice illustrated by Christ to humanity and emulate it – Bawu...

5 hours ago

Release portion of Ada Songor Lagoon concession to community to curb resistance—NETRIGHT Release portion of Ada Songor Lagoon concession to community to curb resistance—...

5 hours ago

Easter: May Christ's redeeming blood fill us with hope, joy and peace; inspire us to love one another — Mahama Easter: May Christ's redeeming blood fill us with hope, joy and peace; inspire u...

5 hours ago

Speed up work on debt restructuring for Ghana, others – IMF Chief to China ‘Speed up’ work on debt restructuring for Ghana, others – IMF Chief to China

5 hours ago

Ghanas economic crisis an accumulative problem – Yao Graham Ghana’s economic crisis an accumulative problem – Yao Graham

5 hours ago

University of Environment and Sustainable Development goes dark over GH900,000 ECG debt University of Environment and Sustainable Development goes dark over GH¢900,000 ...

Latest: News
body-container-line