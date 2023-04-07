ECKANKAR Spiritual ECK Seminar will teach you how to get your own answers from God — Aspect Caiquo

President of the Spiritual Faith ECKANKAR Ghana, Mr. Aspect Caiquo has announced that the much anticipated ECKANKAR Spiritual ECK Seminar in August 2023 will teach participants and attendees how to pray and get your own answers from God.

According to him, the event will be used to organise a public workshop targeting first timers or those coming to ECKANKAR for the first time.

He noted that it will focus on "Getting your own answers from God."

He mentioned that during religious public conferences like these, it is important to let people know the techniques on how to get their own answers from God.

Mr. Aspect Caiquo made this known when he led a delegation made up of the leadership of ECKANKAR Ghana to pay a courtesy call on the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Hon. Stephen Asamoah Boateng at his Ministry in Accra on Thursday 6th April 2023.

The Minister’s team that welcomed and hosted the ECKANKAR Leadership included the Acting Chief Director of the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Madam Fati Lily Soale, the Hon. Minister’s Special Assistant, Mr. Joojo Blankson and the Public Relations Officer for the Ministry Madam Mamle Ramani.

The courtesy call, was meant among others, to formally invite Hon. Stephen Asamoah Boateng to participate in both the official launch of the spiritual seminar on May 9, 2023 and the main event from 25th to 27th of August 2023.

Mr. Aspect Caiquo used the opportunity to enter into the spiritual aspects of some doctrines and teachings of the ECKANKAR spiritual faith.

He mentioned that the organisation is one of the leading faith-based organisations in Ghana.

Mr. Aspect Caiquo noted that the Spiritual Leader of ECKANKAR is Harold Klemp, the Mahanta, the Living ECK Master based in Minnesotta.

Mr. Aspect Caiquo indicated that ECKANKAR Ghana was registered in Ghana in February 1976 and it is a chartered affiliate of ECKANKAR International in Minneapolis.

"The Hosting of the ECK AFRICAN SOUL ADVENTURE SEMINAR usually rotates among countries but Ghana is hosting it for the second time after holding it in 2012. So come 25th to 27th of August 2023 Ghana is hosting this Spiritual African Seminar in Accra.

"As customs demand and as we represent a Religious organisation, we believe that it is important we come to the Ministry that is responsible for Religious Affairs to inform the Minister officially," he said.

He added that on the 9th of May 2023 ECKANKAR will inaugurate this huge seminar coming up in August.

On the seminar itself, Mr. Aspect Caiquo stated that ECKANKAR Ghana is expecting to host about 5,000 to 7,000 attendees.

"If we say God is a spirit and then we were created in the image and likeness of God, we have what it takes to also operate in that way except that you are looking at God representing your wishes.

"So when we have events like these, we help people especially first timers to solve their own problems that's what it means by getting your own answers from God," he stated.

He urged Ghanaians to get involved and participate in order to grow and fully explore spiritual development and upliftment.

On his part, Asabee lamented that Ghanaians are losing their true spiritual identity and must make efforts to realign and reconnect their true selves and God on a different level.

He commended the ECKANKAR Ghana President and his team for their immense religious and spiritual contributions to the nation.