Easter: IGP visits STC bus station to speak to drivers, passenger on road safety

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare has visited the STC Transpor Yard in Accra on Good Friday.

His surprise visit was to sensitise drivers and passangers on road safety during the Easter holidays.

The IGP Akuffo Dampare also visited the VIP Bus Terminal in Circle to engage management and drivers.

Easter holidays have seen rise in road accidents as many holiday makers travel to celebrate with family and friends.

The Easter holidays begin on Friday, April 7 till Monday, April 10 which have been declared public holidays.