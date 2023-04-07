ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Easter: IGP visits STC bus station to speak to drivers, passenger on road safety

Headlines Easter: IGP visits STC bus station to speak to drivers, passenger on road safety
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare has visited the STC Transpor Yard in Accra on Good Friday.

His surprise visit was to sensitise drivers and passangers on road safety during the Easter holidays.

472023113611-i41p266ffa-igp-stc1

The IGP Akuffo Dampare also visited the VIP Bus Terminal in Circle to engage management and drivers.

472023113610-sxnaredq5k-igp-stc2

Easter holidays have seen rise in road accidents as many holiday makers travel to celebrate with family and friends.

472023113610-sxoaredq5l-igp-stc2

The Easter holidays begin on Friday, April 7 till Monday, April 10 which have been declared public holidays.

472023113611-1h830o4bau-igp-stc1

Top Stories

53 minutes ago

Release portion of Ada Songor Lagoon concession to community to curb resistance—NETRIGHT Release portion of Ada Songor Lagoon concession to community to curb resistance—...

53 minutes ago

AR: Medical Association run to Otumfuo over RCCs eviction notice A/R: Medical Association run to Otumfuo over RCC’s eviction notice

53 minutes ago

Easter: May Christ's redeeming blood fill us with hope, joy and peace; inspire us to love one another — Mahama Easter: May Christ's redeeming blood fill us with hope, joy and peace; inspire u...

53 minutes ago

Speed up work on debt restructuring for Ghana, others – IMF Chief to China ‘Speed up’ work on debt restructuring for Ghana, others – IMF Chief to China

53 minutes ago

Ghanas economic crisis an accumulative problem – Yao Graham Ghana’s economic crisis an accumulative problem – Yao Graham

53 minutes ago

University of Environment and Sustainable Development goes dark over GH900,000 ECG debt University of Environment and Sustainable Development goes dark over GH¢900,000 ...

1 hour ago

Easter: IGP visits STC bus station to speak to drivers, passenger on road safety Easter: IGP visits STC bus station to speak to drivers, passenger on road safety

11 hours ago

Ellen Ama Daaku, NPP Communications team member Were you expecting Akufo-Addo to appoint his enemies as ministers? — NPP Communi...

12 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Ghana Can IMF’s 3 billion do what 72 billion GDP failed to? – Franklin Cudjoe quizzes ...

12 hours ago

Sophia Akuffo, immediate past Chief Justice of Ghana Sophia Akuffo laments alleged conflict of interest in Akufo-Addo’s new EC appoin...

Latest: News
body-container-line