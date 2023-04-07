ModernGhana logo
A/R: Medical Association run to Otumfuo over RCC’s eviction notice

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has petitioned Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to intervene in a decision to evict some over fifty senior medical officers who are occupying government bungalows at Danyame in the Ashanti Region.

The doctors are also calling on the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC) to reverse its directive asking them to vacate the said area as they have threatened to picket at the Regional Coordinating Council to drum home their demands.

In a letter dated 9th March 2023 and signed by the Chief Director of the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, Emelia Ayebeng Botchway, a directive was given for all occupants of government bungalows located around Danyame to vacate those areas.

According to the RCC, the areas have been released to the Asantehene under the Executive Instrument 432 of 2021 by government in respect of the redevelopment of sector 18 of Kumasi.

The Ghana Medical Association however says they have not been engaged on the matter formally and were not given prior notice of the development.

The Ashanti regional president of GMA, Dr. Paa Kwesi Baidoo says the decision has created uneasiness among his members as many of them have spent huge sums of monies on renovating the structures in recent times.

“We have spent monies in some cases, GH¢150,000 in renovating some of these bungalows and someone now comes to direct us to move out without considering the people living in those bungalows. It is unfair, but we are waiting for a response from the Asantehene. If Otumfuo says we should vacate the place, we will leave but if it is the RCC, we will leave work and go and picket at the RCC until they rescind their decision.”

