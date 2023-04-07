ModernGhana logo
Easter: May Christ's redeeming blood fill us with hope, joy and peace; inspire us to love one another — Mahama

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Former President John Dramani Mahama has wished all Christians a happy Easter.

He said, “may the ultimate sacrifice of Christ who gave His life for our sake guide our journey on earth & instill in us the power of forgiveness & compassion.”

He added, “May His redeeming blood fill us with hope, joy & peace, & inspire us to love one another as Christ loved us.”

May the ultimate sacrifice of Christ who gave His life for our sake guide our journey on earth & instill in us the power of forgiveness & compassion.

May His redeeming blood fill us with hope, joy & peace, & inspire us to love one another as Christ loved us. pic.twitter.com/bn0Yy4Ozyp

— John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) April 7, 2023

