Easter: May Christ's redeeming blood fill us with hope, joy and peace; inspire us to love one another — Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has wished all Christians a happy Easter.
He said, “may the ultimate sacrifice of Christ who gave His life for our sake guide our journey on earth & instill in us the power of forgiveness & compassion.”
He added, “May His redeeming blood fill us with hope, joy & peace, & inspire us to love one another as Christ loved us.”
— John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) April 7, 2023