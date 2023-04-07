ModernGhana logo
University of Environment and Sustainable Development goes dark over GH¢900,000 ECG debt

By CitiNewsRoom
The University of Environment and Sustainable Development in Somanya has been disconnected from the national grid for failing to pay an amount of GH¢900,000 to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for power consumed since its inception three years ago.

Following the disconnection which forms part of a nationwide revenue mobilization drive, the University released an amount of GH¢50,000 to defray part of its debt, but the ECG failed to reconnect the institution to the national grid as the amount is seen as insignificant to the debt owed to the power distribution company.

The University is currently running two out of five schools: the School of Sustainable Development (SSD) and the School of Natural and Environmental Sciences (SNES) all accredited by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTECH).

Citi News understands that the management of the University has reached out to the Ministry of Education to intervene as the University is yet to receive the commencement seed capital that was promised by the government.

Currently, the University is on Easter break and management is of the firm belief that the Ministry of Education will come to its aid before it resumes on Tuesday, 11th April.

Spokesperson for the Electricity Company of Ghana in the Tema Region said until a large chunk of the debt is cleared, power will not be restored to the University.

“Power supply to the University has been curtailed since the early part of this week because they owe ECG GH¢900,000 of which GH¢50,000 has been paid, but we consider it not enough, and so we are hoping that they clear their debt so that power supply can be restored.”

