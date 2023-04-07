ModernGhana logo
Must everything be defended? — Prof. Gyampo chides Stephen Ntim over 'NPP borrowed less' comment

A Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has taken a swipe at the National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayensu Ntim, for defending the government's excessive borrowing.

In a Facebook post, Prof. Gyampo slammed NPP's National Chairman for defending the indefensible.

According to him, the facts regarding government's excessive borrowing were already established by the government's own statistics shared with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"Whether this regime has borrowed more or not, is settled by the government’s own statistics shared with the IMF. So why would a party chair who doesn’t manage our finances say something contrary? Must everything be defended?" Prof. Gyampo wrote.

It comes after Stephen Ayensu Ntim addressed the media, commending President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Bawumia for managing Ghana's economy despite the crisis.

Ntim maintained that the NPP government increased the country's debt stock by about 304 percent which include the cost of the banking sector cleanup, energy sector debt payment and COVID-19 debt.

"The 304 percent of the total accumulated debt under this government includes the cost of the banking sector cleanup, energy sector debt payment, and COVID-19 debt," Ntim noted.

Ntim also compared the public debt stock of the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, stating that it had increased the debt stock from GH¢9.7 billion in 2009 to GH¢122 billion in 2016, citing an 819 percent increase.

“The NDC inherited a debt stock of GH¢9.7 billion in 2009; by 2016, they increased it to GH¢122 billion. That represents 819 percent growth in the debt stock,” he stated at the presser on Tuesday, April 4.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

