The cedi is now doing well and all critics have gone into hiding — Stephen Atubiga jabs

Former member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Atubiga has slammed critics for being hypocritical about the performance of the local currency.

Atubiga took to Facebook to express his disappointment in Ghanaians for not applauding government following the appreciation of the cedi against major foreign currencies, such as the US dollar.

According to Atubiga, Ghanaians were quick to criticize the government when the cedi depreciated significantly against the dollar in 2022, causing the prices of goods to skyrocket.

"So nobody is talking about the dollar rate again. We are only interested in bad news. Now that our cedi is doing well against the dollar, all the critics have gone into hiding," Atubiga said in his Facebook post.

The cedi has been on a steady rise against the dollar in recent times with the Bank of Ghana reporting an exchange rate of almost GHS11 to a dollar in April 2023.