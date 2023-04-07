Public Sector Reform Secretariat presents IT equipment worth $1.5 million to DVLA

In its quest to enhance efficiency and promote accountability in the public sector in thi, the office of the Senior Presidential Advisor has presented Information Technology (I.T) Equipment and Accessories worth USD($)1,511,440.13 to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) in Accra.

The presentation was towards the modernization of the branches of DVLA across the country as well as supporting the Tertiary Drive and DVLA Express Mobile Service (DEMOBS) initiatives.

The presentation of various IT equipment was in line with the ongoing implementation of the Public Sector Reform for Results Project (PSRRP), a Government of Ghana initiative under the Office of the Senior Presidential Advisor and the Public Sector Reform Secretariat.

Funded by the World Bank, the PSRRP is a four year programme implemented from 2019 to 2023, that seeks to improve efficiency and accountability in the delivery of services in selected entities.

The PSRRP currently covers thirteen (13) selected entities (selected public sector institutions) of which the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) is part.

The equipment includes: 215 - HP Elite One All-in-One Desktop, 60- Lenovo Yoga Laptop Computer, 106–HP Laserjet Pro Colour Printers, 60-Cisco Network Switches, 54 -Futronic Card Reader, 315 - APC Smart-UPS, 4-Canon Runner Advance Multi-Purpose Printer, 75- Canon Digital Cameras, 75-Yunteng Tripod Stands, 66-Signotec Signature Pads, 83-Dermalog Finger Print Readers,16-Sigma Desktop Card Printers, 5-Sabrent USB Hubs, 5-APC Power Banks, 5-Pelican Peli Cases, 135-Matica Clear Full Patches.

The CEO of the Public Sector Reform Secretariat Mr. Thomas Kusi Boafo on Thursday, April 6, 2023, presented the items to DVLA on behalf of the Mr. Yaw Osafo-Marfo, the Senior Presidential Advisor at the DVLA head office in Accra.

He said improving efficiency in the delivery of public services through modernisation was vital to the growth of the public sector.

The Technical Advisor, Robert Kwabena Poku Kyei urged the management of DVLA to use the equipment effectively.

"I.T. Equipment being presented today under the Project would largely provide a major boost to DVLA through the general modernization agenda of their offices across the country and some of the equipment too would also be used for the Tertiary Drive and DEMODS initiative," he stated.

In his acceptance remarks, Dr. Kwasi Agyeman Busia, CEO of DVLA expressed his gratitude for the gesture and said, DVLA would maintain the equipment for the greater benefit of delivering efficient services to the citizens.