Parties of Nsawam Gari processing shed impasse asked to cooperate with Assembly

The Presidency has asked parties in the impasse on the usage of a new gari processing shed at Odeikrom, near Nsawam, Eastern Region, to build consensus to resolve the matter.

They should cooperate with the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly to ensure that the community got the full benefit of the project.

The Resurrection Hope Women Cooperative Food Farming and Marketing Society had petitioned the President and requested him to restrain the Assembly from handing over the newly-constructed shed to some traditional leaders and individuals, whom, they alleged, were not members of the Association.

In a petition dated February 14, 2023, the Group argued that the shed was a fulfilment of a pledge solely made to them by Mr Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, after they had persistently appealed to him to come to their aid.

They expressed concern that failure to have exclusive access to the facility could affect their business as they did not have any other conducive place to operate.

The Presidency, in a response dated March 29, 2023, and signed by Mr Emmanuel Adumua-Bossman, Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of operations, established that the shed in contention was built from the Common Fund, contrary to the notion that it was built by the MP for the area.

It also established that the land on which the factory was situated was the “Bonafide land” owned by the Chiefs of Nsawam-Adoagyiri.

The Presidency said the purpose of the Project was to afford members of the entire community a processing plant in which the agricultural produce in the area could be processed into marketable products.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the facility is not the property of any individual or group but a government supported project for the benefit of the entire community,” it said.

The Presidency entreated all interested parties to work together with the Assembly for the completion of formalities and works and commission the project on or before April 30, 2023.

GNA

