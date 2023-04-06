ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Don't use sticks, scissors, and rubber as toothpicks, it can cause trauma – Dentist  

Health Don't use sticks, scissors, and rubber as toothpicks, it can cause trauma – Dentist
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Dr Mensah Tabi-Amankwa, a Dentist at the International Maritime Hospital (IMaH), has warned the public against using sharp items to extract food particles from between their teeth, as this can result in trauma.

Dr Tabi-Amankwa expressed concern that people use sticks, scissors, and rubber, among other things, to clear such food deposits instead of dental floss.

He explained that the teeth had five surfaces, and that tooth brushing usually catered for two surfaces, the outer and inner parts, stating that cleaning in-between the teeth was essential to get rid of all the particles, but that this does not justify the use of objects other than what was approved by dentists.

Dr Tabi-Amankwa gave the warning at the weekly “Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility,” a Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office initiative aimed at promoting communication on health-related and setting the medium for the propagation of health information to influence personal health choices by improving health literacy.

Speaking on the topic: “Oral Health,” Dr Tabi-Amankwa noted that, “if food particles are left in the mouth for an extended length of time, the bacteria in the mouth act on them and produce a by-product that leads to plaque formation.”

According to him, the constant deposition of plaques could cause inflammation between the teeth and the gums, as well as cavities, gum disease, and bad breath.

Dr Tabi-Amankwa also disclosed that using materials such as rubber and sticks to pick food particles in between the teeth would shift the gum away from the teeth, causing gum sensitivity, tooth mobility, and, in the worst-case scenario, tooth loss.

Dr Tabi-Amankwa suggested that flossing be included in the regular brushing of teeth, ideally at night, to allow enough time to remove all food deposits.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

EC appointments: Council of State must refund the 3 million allocation if this' the advice they gave Akufo-Addo – NDC EC appointments: Council of State must refund the $3 million allocation if this'...

1 hour ago

UER: Were giving you a month to vacate our community – Bongo-Soe residents to Fulani settlers UE/R: We’re giving you a month to vacate our community – Bongo-Soe residents to ...

1 hour ago

Sagnerigu: Student injured as fire gut boys dormitory of Business SHS Sagnerigu: Student injured as fire gut boys dormitory of Business SHS

1 hour ago

Dr. Anthony Osei Akoto NPP will sorely miss the services of Dr. Anthony Osei Akoto – Akufo-Addo

1 hour ago

Greater Accra NDC suspends John Dumelo, Fred Nuamahs vetting Greater Accra NDC suspends John Dumelo, Fred Nuamah’s vetting

3 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe Leading cause of Ghana’s public debt must be addressed to avoid the cycle of see...

3 hours ago

Daniel Domelevo It’s possible some Ghanaian leaders are financed by criminals - Daniel Domelevo

3 hours ago

CR: Residents of Gomoa Nyanyano call on MP to fix killer bridge after death of teenage boy C/R: Residents of Gomoa Nyanyano call on MP to fix ‘killer’ bridge after death o...

3 hours ago

Savannah Region: Two SHS students from Bole die after accident at Gidabour Savannah Region: Two SHS students from Bole die after accident at Gidabour

3 hours ago

Prof. Stephen Adei Electing leaders now largely influenced by money and propaganda – Prof. Stephen ...

Latest: Health
body-container-line