Don't use sticks, scissors, and rubber as toothpicks, it can cause trauma – Dentist  

Dr Mensah Tabi-Amankwa, a Dentist at the International Maritime Hospital (IMaH), has warned the public against using sharp items to extract food particles from between their teeth, as this can result in trauma.

Dr Tabi-Amankwa expressed concern that people use sticks, scissors, and rubber, among other things, to clear such food deposits instead of dental floss.

He explained that the teeth had five surfaces, and that tooth brushing usually catered for two surfaces, the outer and inner parts, stating that cleaning in-between the teeth was essential to get rid of all the particles, but that this does not justify the use of objects other than what was approved by dentists.

Dr Tabi-Amankwa gave the warning at the weekly “Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility,” a Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office initiative aimed at promoting communication on health-related and setting the medium for the propagation of health information to influence personal health choices by improving health literacy.

Speaking on the topic: “Oral Health,” Dr Tabi-Amankwa noted that, “if food particles are left in the mouth for an extended length of time, the bacteria in the mouth act on them and produce a by-product that leads to plaque formation.”

According to him, the constant deposition of plaques could cause inflammation between the teeth and the gums, as well as cavities, gum disease, and bad breath.

Dr Tabi-Amankwa also disclosed that using materials such as rubber and sticks to pick food particles in between the teeth would shift the gum away from the teeth, causing gum sensitivity, tooth mobility, and, in the worst-case scenario, tooth loss.

Dr Tabi-Amankwa suggested that flossing be included in the regular brushing of teeth, ideally at night, to allow enough time to remove all food deposits.

GNA