ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Immigration Service leadership visits family of murdered officer in Bawku shooting

Social News Immigration Service leadership visits family of murdered officer in Bawku shooting
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The leadership of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) led by the Comptroller General has visited the family of the slain immigration officer who died last Monday.

The late officer who was with two other officers was shot by unknown gunmen in Bawku in the Upper East Region whiles they were in a private vehicle toward town to get something to eat after work.

Three officers of the Immigration Service were shot at while driving from Bawku to Missiga resulting in the death of 42-year-old Philip Motey.

The other two officers, Eric Ayibiya, 30, and Laurence Afri, 42, were also shot multiple times and are currently receiving treatment at the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital.

46202373605-23041q5dcw-46202371232-immigration-chief-with-family

On the back of this, the leadership of the Ghana Immigration Service visited the family to commiserate and express their condolences.

Head of Public Affairs at the Ghana Immigration Service, Chief Superintendent Amoako-Atta addressing the family disclosed the willingness of the Immigration Service to provide a befitting burial for the late Motey.

“We have lost a gallant officer, you have lost a son and the country has lost a very hardworking and gallant Ghanaian in the service of his country and we are here to commiserate with the family and let you know that whatever it takes to give our departed officer, brother, son, a befitting farewell, we are ready to do that.”

Family members of the late officer could not hide their grief as they were seen visibly wailing about the passage of their beloved brother.

-Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

EC appointments: Council of State must refund the 3 million allocation if this' the advice they gave Akufo-Addo – NDC EC appointments: Council of State must refund the $3 million allocation if this'...

1 hour ago

UER: Were giving you a month to vacate our community – Bongo-Soe residents to Fulani settlers UE/R: We’re giving you a month to vacate our community – Bongo-Soe residents to ...

1 hour ago

Sagnerigu: Student injured as fire gut boys dormitory of Business SHS Sagnerigu: Student injured as fire gut boys dormitory of Business SHS

1 hour ago

Dr. Anthony Osei Akoto NPP will sorely miss the services of Dr. Anthony Osei Akoto – Akufo-Addo

1 hour ago

Greater Accra NDC suspends John Dumelo, Fred Nuamahs vetting Greater Accra NDC suspends John Dumelo, Fred Nuamah’s vetting

3 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe Leading cause of Ghana’s public debt must be addressed to avoid the cycle of see...

3 hours ago

Daniel Domelevo It’s possible some Ghanaian leaders are financed by criminals - Daniel Domelevo

3 hours ago

CR: Residents of Gomoa Nyanyano call on MP to fix killer bridge after death of teenage boy C/R: Residents of Gomoa Nyanyano call on MP to fix ‘killer’ bridge after death o...

3 hours ago

Savannah Region: Two SHS students from Bole die after accident at Gidabour Savannah Region: Two SHS students from Bole die after accident at Gidabour

3 hours ago

Prof. Stephen Adei Electing leaders now largely influenced by money and propaganda – Prof. Stephen ...

Latest: News
body-container-line