07.04.2023

Were you expecting Akufo-Addo to appoint his enemies as ministers? — NPP boy

LISTEN

Ellen Ama Daaku, a member of the Communications team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has defended President Akufo-Addo's decision to appoint family and friends to his administration.

He said their qualifications and ability to perform should be the focus, not their relationship to the President.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3, Daaku chastised those who have been critical of the so-called "family and friends" government, stating that competence should be the only determining factor in their appointment.

He cited Joyce Bawa Mogtari, an aide to former President Mahama, who served as the Deputy Minister of Transport under the former President was able to perform her duties well based on her competences.

“I don’t see the need to attack President Akufo-Addo just because he is working with his family and friends," Daaku said."So you can’t say family members who are qualified can’t do the work unless they are not. They are Ghanaians. Were you expecting him to use his enemies?"

When asked if the Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta who is the President’s cousin qualifies to be at post, she replied, “yes, since he has been there for the past six years.”

