Former banker in court over $152,400 house fraud

06.04.2023 LISTEN

A former staff of a leading bank in Ghana has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court over a $152,400 fraud case.

Karl Andah, who is also a businessperson, was charged with allegedly collecting $152,400 and GHC4,000 under the pretext of transferring ownership of a four-bedroom apartment at East Airport.

Charged with defrauding by false pretences and fraud, Andah has pleaded not guilty.

The relieving judge, Mrs Afia Owusuaa Appiah has admitted Andah to bail in the sum of GHC300,000 with two sureties to be justified.

The court indicated the justification should be within its jurisdiction.

The accused is expected to reappear before the court on April 18.

Narrating the facts, Assistant Superintendent of Police Emmanuel Haligah said the complainant, Hamatu Mujis Jamal is a businesswoman.

The prosecution said Andah is a former head of private banking and property manager of a leading bank in Ghana.

It said the complainant met Andah in 2014 while looking for a house to buy for her father, Alhaji Mohammed Muntari Musah and other family members.

The prosecution said Andah told the complainant that he was the owner of the four-bedroom apartment with house number 1, American Drive, Hydrafoam Estate, Airport, Accra and that he was offering the house for sale.

It said the complainant became interested and they negotiated and agreed on $170,000 as the purchase.

The amount was to be paid in instalments.

The prosecution told the court that the complainant first paid $28,000 to Andah the following day after they had met.

Subsequently, the following sums of $46,000, $29, 400, $15,000 and $25,000 were deposited into Andah's dollar accounts.

It said on Andah's instructions, $4,000 and GHC4,000 were paid on different dates to Andah's mother-in-law.

The prosecution said on another occasion Andah obtained $5,000 from the complainant to purchase a plane ticket and indicated that it would be part of the payment for the purchase of the house.

It said the complainant paid $152,400 and GHC4,000 and was expected to pay $17,600 towards the purchase of the four-bedroom house.

The prosecution said investigations revealed that in 2014 the said house was mortgaged to Andah by Hydrafoam Ghana with a bank loan.

It said Andah did not have full ownership of the property when he collected $152,400 from the complainant to sell it to her.

The prosecution said on August 13, 2021, the complainant was evicted by the bank in the execution of a court order.

GNA