ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Leading cause of Ghana’s public debt must be addressed to avoid the cycle of seeking IMF support – Franklin Cudjoe

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Franklin Cudjoe
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Franklin Cudjoe

Founding President and chief executive officer of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe has stressed that it will be in the best interest of Ghana for government to adopt long term solutions to address the leading causes of the country’s public debt.

The country’s public debt in the last few years has sky-rocketed to over GHS500 billion.

This is one of the main reasons why Ghana is at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) seeking a bailout.

In a post on social media, Franklin Cudjoe has proposed that “The leading causes of Ghana's public debt must be addressed through long-term solutions to avoid a recurring cycle of seeking IMF support.”

Reacting to the latest government argument that the IMF deal will help Ghana rediscover her route to economic recovery, Franklin Cudjoe is wondering what $3 billion can do for a country with a GDP of almost $72 billion.

“Well, government now says IMF deal will help Ghana rediscover her route to economic recovery. A GDP of almost $72bn now waiting for $3bn to recover? Will the IMF through come or not? Samuel Becket's play, "Waiting for Godot" on my mind,” Franklin Cudjoe shared in another post.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe Leading cause of Ghana’s public debt must be addressed to avoid the cycle of see...

2 hours ago

Daniel Domelevo It’s possible some Ghanaian leaders are financed by criminals - Daniel Domelevo

2 hours ago

CR: Residents of Gomoa Nyanyano call on MP to fix killer bridge after death of teenage boy C/R: Residents of Gomoa Nyanyano call on MP to fix ‘killer’ bridge after death o...

2 hours ago

Savannah Region: Two SHS students from Bole die after accident at Gidabour Savannah Region: Two SHS students from Bole die after accident at Gidabour

2 hours ago

Prof. Stephen Adei Electing leaders now largely influenced by money and propaganda – Prof. Stephen ...

6 hours ago

Kwame Ato Asare How Axim galamsey boy owns 86-bedroom hotel, one-storey house

6 hours ago

The average Ghanaian is corrupt — Prof. Adei The average Ghanaian is corrupt — Prof. Adei

6 hours ago

Charging Ghs300 for online admission application fraudulent – Dafeamekpor to Universities Charging Ghs300 for online admission application fraudulent – Dafeamekpor to Uni...

7 hours ago

Cape Coast family exhumes five months body buried by wrong family Cape Coast family exhumes five months body buried by wrong family

7 hours ago

COP Nathan Kofi Boakye You were never an IGP but your achievements go way past some past IGPs – Prof. G...

Latest: News
body-container-line