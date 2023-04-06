Leading cause of Ghana’s public debt must be addressed to avoid the cycle of seeking IMF support – Franklin Cudjoe

Founding President and chief executive officer of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe has stressed that it will be in the best interest of Ghana for government to adopt long term solutions to address the leading causes of the country’s public debt.

The country’s public debt in the last few years has sky-rocketed to over GHS500 billion.

This is one of the main reasons why Ghana is at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) seeking a bailout.

In a post on social media, Franklin Cudjoe has proposed that “The leading causes of Ghana's public debt must be addressed through long-term solutions to avoid a recurring cycle of seeking IMF support.”

Reacting to the latest government argument that the IMF deal will help Ghana rediscover her route to economic recovery, Franklin Cudjoe is wondering what $3 billion can do for a country with a GDP of almost $72 billion.

“Well, government now says IMF deal will help Ghana rediscover her route to economic recovery. A GDP of almost $72bn now waiting for $3bn to recover? Will the IMF through come or not? Samuel Becket's play, "Waiting for Godot" on my mind,” Franklin Cudjoe shared in another post.