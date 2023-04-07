ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Can IMF’s 3 billion do what 72 billion GDP failed to? – Franklin Cudjoe quizzes Gov’t

Headlines Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Ghana
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Ghana

Franklin Cudjoe, the founding president of the IMANI Africa Policy think tank, has expressed doubt over the International Monetary Fund’s bailout as the key to Ghana’s economic recovery.

According to Mr Cudjoe, the government's claim that the loan will help Ghana recover economically is hard to believe.

He doubts if just 3 billion can do the work the country's already impressive Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of almost $72 billion couldn't do.

To him, if the country could still suffer despite its 72 billion dollar gross domestic product, then what could 3 billion be used for.

In a tweet on Thursday, April 6, Cudjoe wrote, "Well, the government now says the IMF deal will help Ghana rediscover her route to economic recovery."

"A GDP of almost $72bn now waiting for $3bn to recover? Will the IMF come through or not? Samuel Becket's play, "Waiting for Godot," is on my mind.”

After months of speculation, Ghana announced on July 1, 2022, that it was going to the IMF to seek support.

Subsequently, in December 2022, the government reached a staff-level agreement with the fund as part of the processes leading to a bailout.

It promised the deal would be sealed at the end of March 2023, but it appears there are still a lot of things the Fund demands from the country before the deal can be granted.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

35 minutes ago

Ellen Ama Daaku, NPP Communications team member Were you expecting Akufo-Addo to appoint his enemies as ministers? — NPP boy

1 hour ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Ghana Can IMF’s 3 billion do what 72 billion GDP failed to? – Franklin Cudjoe quizzes ...

1 hour ago

Sophia Akuffo, immediate past Chief Justice of Ghana Sophia Akuffo laments alleged conflict of interest in Akufo-Addo’s new EC appoin...

1 hour ago

Terrible customer service – Kevin Taylor blasts Youtube over neglect of account hack Terrible customer service – Kevin Taylor blasts Youtube over neglect of account ...

2 hours ago

Krobea Asante TVET riot: Accept proposed punishment in good faith - PTA to parents Krobea Asante TVET riot: Accept proposed punishment in good faith - PTA to paren...

2 hours ago

'Develop your communities with proceeds from stool land sales'- Atiahene to Chiefs 'Develop your communities with proceeds from stool land sales'- Atiahene to Chie...

2 hours ago

Ahafo residents hail Akufo-Addo for appointing Kwaku Nkansah as MD of PBC Ahafo residents hail Akufo-Addo for appointing Kwaku Nkansah as MD of PBC

2 hours ago

Prophet Cephas Kpegah Tamakloe Alcohol is destroyer of destiny – Prophet Kpegah to youth

5 hours ago

EC appointments: Council of State must refund the 3 million allocation if this' the advice they gave Akufo-Addo – NDC EC appointments: Council of State must refund the $3 million allocation if this'...

5 hours ago

Dr. Anthony Osei Akoto NPP will sorely miss the services of Dr. Anthony Osei Akoto – Akufo-Addo

Latest: News
body-container-line