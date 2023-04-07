Can IMF’s 3 billion do what 72 billion GDP failed to? – Franklin Cudjoe quizzes Gov’t

Franklin Cudjoe, the founding president of the IMANI Africa Policy think tank, has expressed doubt over the International Monetary Fund’s bailout as the key to Ghana’s economic recovery.

According to Mr Cudjoe, the government's claim that the loan will help Ghana recover economically is hard to believe.

He doubts if just 3 billion can do the work the country's already impressive Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of almost $72 billion couldn't do.

To him, if the country could still suffer despite its 72 billion dollar gross domestic product, then what could 3 billion be used for.

In a tweet on Thursday, April 6, Cudjoe wrote, "Well, the government now says the IMF deal will help Ghana rediscover her route to economic recovery."

"A GDP of almost $72bn now waiting for $3bn to recover? Will the IMF come through or not? Samuel Becket's play, "Waiting for Godot," is on my mind.”

After months of speculation, Ghana announced on July 1, 2022, that it was going to the IMF to seek support.

Subsequently, in December 2022, the government reached a staff-level agreement with the fund as part of the processes leading to a bailout.

It promised the deal would be sealed at the end of March 2023, but it appears there are still a lot of things the Fund demands from the country before the deal can be granted.