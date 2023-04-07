Wonder Ahialome who walks several kilometers with clutches to school finally gets help from BKQ Foundation

Mr. Benjamin Kofi Quashie, Group Chairman of Allied Consortiums and BKQ Foundation has donated an electric wheelchair and an undisclosed amount of money to Wonder Ahialome.

The kind gesture from the BKQ Foundation was necessitated by the unrelenting bravery of Master Wonder Ahialome for assistance from former President John Mahama.

On 3rd of March, 2023, during the final funeral rites of the late Togbui Binah Lawluvi VI, the Paramount Chief of the Ziope traditional area, Wonder Ahialome, born disabled in the leg and has been walking several kilometers to school everyday with the aid of clutches tried approaching former President John Mahama for help.

Unable to meet the former president, a JDM campaign team member granted him audience. It was during that interaction that he requested for a wheelchair to faciliate his easy mobement to school.

The JDM team member, Mr. Jude Sekley was unable to take Wonder Ahialome to the former President but touched by Wonder’s determination, decided to offer him the support to ensure that he doesn’t drop out of school.

Mr. Jude Sekley laid the issue before the founder of BKQ Foundation and International businessman, Mr. Benjamin Kofi Quashie who also moved by the story of the young man, immediately made arrangements for an electric wheelchair valued at $1000 to be bought for Wonder.

“This kid’s determination and zeal must not die, we cannot worry President Mahama with these little things, let’s buy the wheelchair for him immediately,” he said.

On Sunday 2nd April, 2023, Mr. Jude Sekley in the company of the MP for Agortime Kpeteo and some constituency executives of the NDC presented the brand new electronic wheelchair and an undisclosed amount of money to Wonder and his father at a short ceremony in their home.

An emotional Wonder, who found himself in dreamland, couldn’t hide his excitement and quickly began to learn how to operate the wheelchair with smiles and tears of joy.

Mr. Quashie also pledged to regularly check on the family and ensure that Wonder sees through his education without any hindrance.

Wonder's father on his part also thanked Mr. Quashie and the BKQ Foundation for kind gesture and promised to help Wonder take good care of the wheelchair.