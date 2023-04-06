ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bawumia to participate in Kwahu Easter Mountain Marathon

General News Bawumia to participate in Kwahu Easter Mountain Marathon
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The 2023 Kwahu Mountain Marathon slated for Saturday, April 8th would be graced by Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong, Kwahuhene.

Other dignitaries expected at the 4th Edition of the Kwahu Mountain Marathon which is on the theme “Embracing the new normal, incorporating exercise and physical fitness into our daily life” includes the Eastern Regional Minister, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, District Chief Executives, and other high profile personalities from the sporting fraternity.

The marathon is expected to start from the Nkawkaw GOIL Filling Station to Kwahu Traditional Council (KTC) Mpraeso with an estimated 500 athletes participating as part of the Easter celebrations in Kwahu.

Mr. Edward Boahen, the Project Manager of the Kwahu Mountain Marathon, told newsmen in an interview in Tema that the 2023 Kwahu Mountain Marathon activities will start at 06:00 hour to 10:00 hour within a distance of 23 kilometers.

The Kwahu Mountain Marathon is being sponsored by GOIL Company Limited would begin from Obomeng to Mpraeso through to Nkwatia and then finally would end at Mpraeso Kwahu Traditional Council.

Mr. Boahen noted that the objective of the 2023 Kwahu Mountain Marathon seeks to promote a unique long-distance race on the mountain, use sports as a tool for promoting health, physical fitness, and tourism, and create a unique platform for the youth to exhibit their talents and grab an opportunity to participate in international competitions.

He said it is also a unique platform to harness talent in Ghana and the region, create an avenue to champion awareness of COVID-19, drug abuse, and HIV AIDS, and bridge the "Unity Gap" through sports.

He said the Kwahu Easter Mountain Marathon activities will create a platform to market products and brands to the vibrant population during the Easter Festival and will create an opportunity to associate with an event that has the youth as a major participant.

The statement further explained that organizers will ensure there will be mass participation within expected professional athletes will participate. All keep fit clubs will be mobilized to join the race to boost the numbers and promote the event among the people in the communities.

He said the organizers have arranged pre-marathon events which include a marathon float; a keep fit festival; pasta night; and health screening.

Mr. Boahen said there would be a pre-marathon float from Nkawkaw through some principal streets of Kwahu which would end at the Forecourt of the Kwahu Traditional Council, Mpraeso, while the public would be educated on COVID-19 protocols, AIDS, and other sexually transmitted diseases on Friday, April 07.

He said all Keep Fit Clubs would converge at the Forecourt of the Kwahu Traditional Council for a special aerobics session to serve as a rehearsal for the float. About 20 Clubs are expected to participate in the festival.

Mr. Boahen said there would be a special athletes’ pasta night before the event, which is a form of social interaction with pasta served alongside music and dance.

“There shall be a health screening after the event as a form of Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) for the community, after the Marathon on April 8,” he said.

-CDA Consult || Contributor

Top Stories

4 hours ago

EC appointments: Council of State must refund the 3 million allocation if this' the advice they gave Akufo-Addo – NDC EC appointments: Council of State must refund the $3 million allocation if this'...

4 hours ago

UER: Were giving you a month to vacate our community – Bongo-Soe residents to Fulani settlers UE/R: We’re giving you a month to vacate our community – Bongo-Soe residents to ...

4 hours ago

Sagnerigu: Student injured as fire gut boys dormitory of Business SHS Sagnerigu: Student injured as fire gut boys dormitory of Business SHS

4 hours ago

Dr. Anthony Osei Akoto NPP will sorely miss the services of Dr. Anthony Osei Akoto – Akufo-Addo

4 hours ago

Greater Accra NDC suspends John Dumelo, Fred Nuamahs vetting Greater Accra NDC suspends John Dumelo, Fred Nuamah’s vetting

6 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe Leading cause of Ghana’s public debt must be addressed to avoid the cycle of see...

6 hours ago

Daniel Domelevo It’s possible some Ghanaian leaders are financed by criminals - Daniel Domelevo

6 hours ago

CR: Residents of Gomoa Nyanyano call on MP to fix killer bridge after death of teenage boy C/R: Residents of Gomoa Nyanyano call on MP to fix ‘killer’ bridge after death o...

6 hours ago

Savannah Region: Two SHS students from Bole die after accident at Gidabour Savannah Region: Two SHS students from Bole die after accident at Gidabour

6 hours ago

Prof. Stephen Adei Electing leaders now largely influenced by money and propaganda – Prof. Stephen ...

Latest: News
body-container-line