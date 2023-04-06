Alcohol is destroyer of destiny – Prophet Kpegah to youth

Prophet Cephas Kpegah Tamakloe

Prophet Cephas Kpegah Tamakloe, the Founder of Breaking Yoke Ministry International has issued a warning to young people on the dangers of alcohol.

He cautioned that alcohol is a destiny destroyer, prevent young people from fulfilling their destinies and cause them to lose their glory.

In an exclusive interview with this reporter, Prophet Kpegah advised the youth to prioritize living for the Lord and pursuing their dreams instead of seeking short-term pleasures in alcohol.

He emphasized that alcohol consumption could lead to poor decision-making and reckless behavior, which could derail the future of young people.

Prophet Kpegah also offered help to young people struggling with alcohol addiction, assuring them that his ministry is available to provide the necessary guidance and support to help them overcome their addiction and live a fulfilling life in Christ.

In a world where alcohol is often glamorized in popular culture, Prophet Kpegah's message serves as a timely reminder to young people to prioritize their health and well-being, as well as their spiritual growth.

"The issue of alcohol addiction among young people is a growing concern in many communities. As the world continues to grapple with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health and addiction issues have become even more prevalent.

"Alcohol has the power to destroy the destiny of young people," Prophet Kpegah stated. "I urge the youth to abstain from it and choose a different path for themselves. If you want to succeed in life, you must be disciplined and make wise choices."

The prophet also cautioned that Easter should not be a time for earthly merry-making but a time to remember the sacrifice of Jesus Christ. He emphasized that Easter is a time for reflection and spiritual renewal, urging young people not to be distracted by earthly pleasures but to focus on their faith and relationship with God.

Prophet Kpegah's call to young people to focus on living for the Lord and pursuing their dreams is a message that resonates with many, and his ministry's commitment to providing the necessary support and guidance is a testament to their dedication to the well-being of young people.

He stressed the importance of having positive role models in life and urged parents, guardians, and mentors to be mindful of the examples they set for young people and encourage them to pursue their dreams with passion and dedication.

Breaking Yoke Ministry International is a growing church community that seeks to provide spiritual guidance and support to young people facing various challenges in life.

The ministry has been instrumental in helping many young people overcome addiction, depression, and other life struggles, becoming a beacon of hope for many in the community.