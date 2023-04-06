It’s possible some Ghanaian leaders are financed by criminals - Daniel Domelevo

Former Auditor General, Daniel Domelevo has shared his view on why some laws in Ghana may not be enforced by those in power.

According to him, it is possible that some of the people leading the country are financed by criminals.

Speaking to TV3, Daniel Domelevo argued that some leaders are unable to do the right thing because their financiers will be remote controlling them.

“Because these are people who know that if a right-thinking and upright party leadership is in place they may not have room to operate.

“Because illegal mining should not be allowed, there are some types of trades that should not be allowed so the best thing for them to do is to invest in who becomes the head of the country. That is the reason why at times it beats you and I our minds why some laws cannot be enforced,” Daniel Domelevo shared.

The former Auditor General wants the Electoral Commission to sit up and ensure that the criminals are not elected into leadership positions.

“It is because we don’t know who pays the piper and you know the one who pays the piper is the one who causes the tune. So that is how dangerous it is and the earlier the Electoral Commission wakes the better it is for us otherwise we may have criminals, people who we will like to run away from rather will getting leadership in place.

“The leaders themselves may not be criminals but immediately they are funded by these they are within their control,” the former Auditor General indicated.