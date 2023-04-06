ModernGhana logo
C/R: Residents of Gomoa Nyanyano call on MP to fix ‘killer’ bridge after death of teenage boy

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
A teenage boy has died after he was trapped in a dilapidated bridge at Gomoa Nyanyano in the Central region.

Information gathered indicates that the dilapidated abandoned bridge trapped the 17-year-old Junior High School (JHS) pupil before some part fell on him.

The form two pupil according to reports was returning from school when the incident happened.

After the huge slab from the bridge fell on him, he is reported to have died instantly.

The incident was subsequently reported to the Police and the body of the teenager was removed and deposited at the mortuary.

Residents have since bared their teeth at the Gomoa Nyanyano Member of Parliament, Desmond De-Graft Kwasi Patioo.

They have blamed him for the death of the teenage boy, arguing that he wouldn’t have died if the MP had fixed the ‘killer’ bridge.

Residents are now threatening to vote him out in the 2024 general elections over his failure to fulfill what was his campaign promise in the run-up to the 2020 general election.

Some of the residents who are angry have warned that the MP should fix the bridge before he dares step foot in Gomoa Nyanyano to campaign for re-election.

