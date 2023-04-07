Sophia Akuffo laments alleged conflict of interest in Akufo-Addo’s new EC appointment

Sophia Akuffo, immediate past Chief Justice of Ghana

The appointment of three new members to Ghana's Electoral Commission by President Akufo-Addo has attracted a barage of criticisms over alleged conflict of interest.

Dr. Peter Appiahene, one of the newly appointed members, has been accused of being a patron of the youth wing of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the University of Energy and Natural Resources.

This has fueled opposition anger at Akufo-Addo for allegedly politicizing the Electoral Commission in favor of the NPP.

Reacting to the reports, the immediate past Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana, Sophia Akuffo, has hinted at the importance of avoiding potential conflicts of interest in public service.

“There are standards for the public service... and conflict of interest is something that always can be dealt with, whether it is written in black and white or not... and conflict of interest does not necessarily have to be actual; it can be potential," Akuffo said in an interview on Accra-based TV3 on Wednesday, April 5.

She also emphasized the importance of public perception in matters related to national elections, saying, "in doing the right thing in public service, a lot of it depends on public perception... Everything in this world that you can arrange in such a way that the dealings are at arm's length is better than somebody's arm is twisted and another person's arm is in their pocket."

The appointment of the new Electoral Commission members has raised concerns about the impartiality and fairness of the commission in overseeing 2024 elections.

Some Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are calling for the appointments to be revoked to restore confidence in the electoral management body.