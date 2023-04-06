Savannah Region: Two SHS students from Bole die after accident at Gidabour

There has been an accident involving a bus carrying students from Lassia Tuolu Senior High School in the Upper West region to Techiman.

From the information gathered from multiple sources, the accident occurred around the Gidabour community in the Savannah region.

Two female students of the Lassia Tuolu Senior High School died on the spot.

Reports indicate that the two deceased are all from Bole.

The remaining passengers on the bus including students have been rushed to the Bole Hospital where they are responding to treatment.

There is no immediate information on the cause of the accident. Some residents who rushed to the scene to help the accident victims are however blaming the accident on the poor nature of the road.

They complain that successive governments have neglected the Wa-Sawla-Bole highway, leading to its current poor nature.

Although the road was awarded to a contractor by the Roads Ministry in 2017, work has been abandoned due to a lack of funds.