It’s terrible; mobile money fraud must be curbed – Manasseh Azure

Manasseh Azure Awuni, Investigative Journalist

07.04.2023 LISTEN

The issue of mobile money fraud in Ghana has caught the attention of investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni.

The award-winning journalist noted that mobile money fraud is devastating Ghanaians and demanded action from stakeholders to address the issue.

Manasseh criticized telcos, regulators, and cybersecurity agencies for failing to stop fraudsters who repeatedly dupe victims, sometimes causing them to lose their livelihoods.

"Since my post yesterday, I've been getting depressing stories about the huge losses people suffer through mobile money fraud. It's terrible. The telcos, NCA and the Cyber Security Authority must sit up. People are losing their livelihoods," Manasseh tweeted.

Manasseh's warning comes after he, on Wednesday, April 5, narrated the story of a merchant who lost GHS6,000 to fraud with no recourse.

"A merchant lost 6000 Cedis on Monday to a mobile money fraudster. The telco said the person had withdrawn the money. Case closed," Manasseh said.

He advised vigilance, noting that fraudsters often claim to be "bankers" calling for account updates or money transfers.

"People are losing huge sums of money to mobile money fraudsters (All networks). Be extra careful when your supposed "bankers" call you for updates or confirmations. If it's possible, go to the bank," Manasseh said.

He questioned why regulators and telcos allow fraudsters to repeatedly target victims, demanding action to prevent harm.

"Why are the NCA, Cyber Security Authority & telcos not stopping mobile money fraudsters? The same numbers are used to dupe are multiple victims for a long time even though they are reported to the telcos whenever someone falls victim and needs their help to retrieve the money," he said.