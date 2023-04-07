ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
07.04.2023 Headlines

It’s terrible; mobile money fraud must be curbed – Manasseh Azure

Manasseh Azure Awuni, Investigative JournalistManasseh Azure Awuni, Investigative Journalist
07.04.2023 LISTEN

The issue of mobile money fraud in Ghana has caught the attention of investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni.

The award-winning journalist noted that mobile money fraud is devastating Ghanaians and demanded action from stakeholders to address the issue.

Manasseh criticized telcos, regulators, and cybersecurity agencies for failing to stop fraudsters who repeatedly dupe victims, sometimes causing them to lose their livelihoods.

"Since my post yesterday, I've been getting depressing stories about the huge losses people suffer through mobile money fraud. It's terrible. The telcos, NCA and the Cyber Security Authority must sit up. People are losing their livelihoods," Manasseh tweeted.

Manasseh's warning comes after he, on Wednesday, April 5, narrated the story of a merchant who lost GHS6,000 to fraud with no recourse.

"A merchant lost 6000 Cedis on Monday to a mobile money fraudster. The telco said the person had withdrawn the money. Case closed," Manasseh said.

He advised vigilance, noting that fraudsters often claim to be "bankers" calling for account updates or money transfers.

"People are losing huge sums of money to mobile money fraudsters (All networks). Be extra careful when your supposed "bankers" call you for updates or confirmations. If it's possible, go to the bank," Manasseh said.

He questioned why regulators and telcos allow fraudsters to repeatedly target victims, demanding action to prevent harm.

"Why are the NCA, Cyber Security Authority & telcos not stopping mobile money fraudsters? The same numbers are used to dupe are multiple victims for a long time even though they are reported to the telcos whenever someone falls victim and needs their help to retrieve the money," he said.

46202325309-8et2xkjwvq-3be857c9-5938-4a4d-8245-34d386fca4d7.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

34 minutes ago

Ellen Ama Daaku, NPP Communications team member Were you expecting Akufo-Addo to appoint his enemies as ministers? — NPP boy

1 hour ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Ghana Can IMF’s 3 billion do what 72 billion GDP failed to? – Franklin Cudjoe quizzes ...

1 hour ago

Sophia Akuffo, immediate past Chief Justice of Ghana Sophia Akuffo laments alleged conflict of interest in Akufo-Addo’s new EC appoin...

1 hour ago

Terrible customer service – Kevin Taylor blasts Youtube over neglect of account hack Terrible customer service – Kevin Taylor blasts Youtube over neglect of account ...

2 hours ago

Krobea Asante TVET riot: Accept proposed punishment in good faith - PTA to parents Krobea Asante TVET riot: Accept proposed punishment in good faith - PTA to paren...

2 hours ago

'Develop your communities with proceeds from stool land sales'- Atiahene to Chiefs 'Develop your communities with proceeds from stool land sales'- Atiahene to Chie...

2 hours ago

Ahafo residents hail Akufo-Addo for appointing Kwaku Nkansah as MD of PBC Ahafo residents hail Akufo-Addo for appointing Kwaku Nkansah as MD of PBC

2 hours ago

Prophet Cephas Kpegah Tamakloe Alcohol is destroyer of destiny – Prophet Kpegah to youth

5 hours ago

EC appointments: Council of State must refund the 3 million allocation if this' the advice they gave Akufo-Addo – NDC EC appointments: Council of State must refund the $3 million allocation if this'...

5 hours ago

Dr. Anthony Osei Akoto NPP will sorely miss the services of Dr. Anthony Osei Akoto – Akufo-Addo

Latest: News
body-container-line