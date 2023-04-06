Chief Operating Officer of GOIL Alex Josiah Adzew is dead

06.04.2023 LISTEN

The Chief Operating Officer of GOIL Company Limited Alex Josiah Adzew, is dead. The sudden event occurred on March 13th after a short illness.

The statement said a book of condolence had been opened at GOIL Head Office in Accra between the working hours of 10:00 hours and 15:00 hours.

According to a GOIL statement signed by Dr. Marcus Doe Dake, GOIL's Head of Corporate Affairs stated that in consultation with the family, the funeral date would be announced later.

A brief profile of Alex Josiah Adzew indicates that he was appointed as the GOIL Chief Operating Officer on October 1st, 2016 a position he held until his demise.

Adzew served as the first Chief Operating Officer of GOIL and was directly responsible for the general operations of the company and reported to the Group Chief Executive.

Until his appointment, Alex Adzew served as the Fuel Marketing Manager and was described as a hands-on field knowledge personality and was equipped with distinct managerial competence which accelerated GOIL’s drive to its current phase of doing business.

Adzew, a Mechanical Engineer by profession, has a wealth of work practice and experience in the petroleum industry and joined GOIL in 1992 initially as a Sales Engineer from the Tractor and Equipment (Division of Unilever) where he was the Inventory Control Manager.

Since joining GOIL, Adzew has served in various capacities as Sales Engineer in the Takoradi Zonal Office and Senior Sales Engineer / Special Assistant to the Area Manager for the Western Region.

He was later transferred to the Head Office as Lubricants Marketing Manager with additional responsibilities for L.P. Gas, Bunkering, and Aviation business.

Through hard work, he became the Head of the Department of Technical and Special Products with a special mandate to spearhead the entry of GOIL into the Aviation Industry as well as the Bunkering Business.

In January 2013, he was appointed the Fuels Marketing Manager and has been an integral part of GOIL’s successful rebranding campaign and retail network expansion programme.

Over the period, Alex Josiah Adzew has had a wealth of practical field experience under his belt, having attended various courses, and seminars and undertaken business trips to support the company in the areas of Lubricants, Bunkering, Aviation, Marketing, Finance, Project Management, and Retail Network development.

In March 2016, he participated in International Oil Trading Course at Princeton-Oxford in the U.K to get the company prepared to take its leadership role in the petroleum downstream sector following the deregulation of petroleum prices.

His interest in career excellence motivated him to participate in some local and international courses including Leadership Skills for Managers, Positioning Companies for Export Competitiveness, Health Safety and Environmental Training for Marketing Staff, and Effective Credit Control as well as in Banking.

Adzew as the Chief Operating Officer team up with the Group Chief Executive to lead a crop of self-driven and competent managers assisted by a visionary board to drive the company's vision.

GOIL extends its condolences to the immediate and extended family, members of the Oil Marketing Industries, GOIL Customers, and the public for the loss of a dynamic hardworking man.

-CDA Consult II Contributor