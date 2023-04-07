ModernGhana logo
Terrible customer service – Kevin Taylor blasts Youtube over neglect of account hack

Ghanaian US-based social commentator, Kevin Taylor, has expressed his disappointment in YouTube over what he describes as terrible customer service.

Taylor said YouTube has been ignoring his calls for almost 48 hours as he tried to regain access to his account, complaining of YouTube's poor treatment of clients.

Taylor took to Twitter to lament the hacking of his YouTube page, which has left him unable to access it for almost 48 hours.

"I am so disappointed in YouTube. Hackers took over my page and for almost 48 hrs hours I haven’t been able to reach anyone at YouTube. My calls have been ignored.

“If this is how clients will be treated then it’s better we start looking somewhere for outlets that will protect us and our businesses. Terrible customer service if you ask me," Taylor tweeted on April 6.

Taylor, who regularly posts on YouTube, said the platform’s administrators have done nothing to help him regain access to the channel.

He accused YouTube of not caring about the damage to his business and viewership during this time.

"I don’t know if YouTube enjoys seeing peoples business go down or something," Taylor troubled.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

