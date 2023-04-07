Instead of taking just 10% on bet winnings, why not stake it yourself? – KalyJay quizzes Gov’t

Government's recent decision to introduce a new tax on betting, games of chance, and lottery wins has been met with criticism from popular social media influencer, KalyJay.

The tax includes a 10% withholding tax on bet winnings and a 20% tax on the revenue of betting companies operating in Ghana.

KalyJay took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction with the government's move, suggesting that if the government values betting so much, it should stake it and have a 100% winning payout for themselves.

"Instead of taking 10% withholding tax from bet winnings, why don't the government mmom stake the bet," he wrote in a tweet on Thursday, April 6.

"Enokay and Betanalyst will be sending them 5 odds every Wednesday then they will use the national cake to stake am big. My humble opinion,” he stressed.