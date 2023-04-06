The average Ghanaian is corrupt — Prof. Adei

Former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Professor Stephen Adei has said the average Ghanaian is corrupt.

This, in his view, has resulted in the kind of leaders Ghanaians have been experiencing over the period.

Speaking on the Ghana Tonight show on TV3 Tuesday, April 4, the former Board Chair of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) said the politicians have realized the corrupt nature of the average Ghanaian hence they are manipulating the system to their advantage.

Asked whether the leaders are the kind of people Ghanaians deserve or the process of electing the leaders is problematic, he answered “There is no doubt at all that we have moved as a country over the years whereby the process of electing leadership has been largely influenced by money and propaganda and sometimes deceit.

“But the question is, how did we get there? Initially, I think people were willing to give people the chance on their capabilities but over time the politicians have let the people down so much so that it has come to the point whereby the people say, let us get our best upfront.

“So the question is whether the leaders create the people or we get the leaders that e deserve.”

He added “I think it is a symbiotic relationship. There is no doubt at all that we are getting the type of leadership that we are getting because the average Ghanaian is corrupt and therefore the politicians are very smart and they quickly learn how to manipulate the system.

“However, when there is a true leader, he has the capability of changing the scenario and leading the people out of their status quo because true leadership is a paradigm shift and therefore at the end of the day the blame falls on the quality of the people that we get.”

—3news.com