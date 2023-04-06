ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

The average Ghanaian is corrupt — Prof. Adei

Headlines The average Ghanaian is corrupt — Prof. Adei
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Professor Stephen Adei has said the average Ghanaian is corrupt.

This, in his view, has resulted in the kind of leaders Ghanaians have been experiencing over the period.

Speaking on the Ghana Tonight show on TV3 Tuesday, April 4, the former Board Chair of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) said the politicians have realized the corrupt nature of the average Ghanaian hence they are manipulating the system to their advantage.

Asked whether the leaders are the kind of people Ghanaians deserve or the process of electing the leaders is problematic, he answered “There is no doubt at all that we have moved as a country over the years whereby the process of electing leadership has been largely influenced by money and propaganda and sometimes deceit.

“But the question is, how did we get there? Initially, I think people were willing to give people the chance on their capabilities but over time the politicians have let the people down so much so that it has come to the point whereby the people say, let us get our best upfront.

“So the question is whether the leaders create the people or we get the leaders that e deserve.”

He added “I think it is a symbiotic relationship. There is no doubt at all that we are getting the type of leadership that we are getting because the average Ghanaian is corrupt and therefore the politicians are very smart and they quickly learn how to manipulate the system.

“However, when there is a true leader, he has the capability of changing the scenario and leading the people out of their status quo because true leadership is a paradigm shift and therefore at the end of the day the blame falls on the quality of the people that we get.”

—3news.com

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Kwame Ato Asare How Axim galamsey boy owns 86-bedroom hotel, one-storey house

1 hour ago

The average Ghanaian is corrupt — Prof. Adei The average Ghanaian is corrupt — Prof. Adei

1 hour ago

Charging Ghs300 for online admission application fraudulent – Dafeamekpor to Universities Charging Ghs300 for online admission application fraudulent – Dafeamekpor to Uni...

2 hours ago

Cape Coast family exhumes five months body buried by wrong family Cape Coast family exhumes five months body buried by wrong family

2 hours ago

COP Nathan Kofi Boakye You were never an IGP but your achievements go way past some past IGPs – Prof. G...

2 hours ago

Landlords must pay rent agent commissions, not tenants – Rent Control Board Landlords must pay rent agent commissions, not tenants – Rent Control Board

3 hours ago

John Dumelo, Ghanaian actor and politician The youth will rise against you soon – John Dumelo blasts government on 10% tax ...

3 hours ago

Dr. Emmanuel Ayifah, Deputy Country Director for SEND Ghana Government prioritizes elections over school feeding program – Dr Ayifah

3 hours ago

President Akufo-Addoleft and Justin Frimpong Koduah, NPP General Secretary Akufo-Addo isn’t ‘mother serpent of corruption’ – Justin Kodua

3 hours ago

Justin Frimpong Koduah, General Secretary of the NPP NPP to replace late Kumawu MP in primaries April 23

Latest: News
body-container-line