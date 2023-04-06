Electing leaders now largely influenced by money and propaganda – Prof. Stephen Adei

The former Board Chair of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Stephen Adei is hoping that very soon, Ghana will have a true leader to move the country forward.

In his view, although progress has been made in past years, the manner in which leaders have been elected has been problematic.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview, Prof. Stephen Adei bemoaned how in recent times, electing leaders have been largely influenced by money, propaganda, and deceit by those seeking power.

“There is no doubt at all that we have moved as a country over the years whereby the process of electing leadership has been largely influenced by money and propaganda and sometimes deceit,” Prof. Stephen Adei shared.

The former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) continued, “But the question is, how did we get there? Initially, I think people were willing to give people the chance on their capabilities but over time the politicians have let the people down so much so that it has come to the point whereby the people say, let us get our best upfront.

“So the question is whether the leaders create the people or we get the leaders that we deserve…I think it is a symbiotic relationship. There is no doubt at all that we are getting the type of leadership that we are getting because the average Ghanaian is corrupt and therefore the politicians are very smart and they quickly learn how to manipulate the system.”

Prof. Adei is optimistic that Ghana will soon get a true leader who will come in and change the status quo for the good of the country.

“However, when there is a true leader, he has the capability of changing the scenario and leading the people out of their status quo because true leadership is a paradigm shift and therefore at the end of the day the blame falls on the quality of the people that we get,” he emphasised.