You were never an IGP but your achievements go way past some past IGPs – Prof. Gyampo celebrates Kofi Boakye

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Renowned Policeman, COP Nathan Kofi Boakye retired from active police service on Wednesday, April 5, after more than 30 years.

In a post to congratulate the retiring COP, Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has congratulated Kofi Boakye for his selfless service to the nation.

“Congratulations, farewell and God bless you, Controller and Commander. You served your nation well. It hurts that at age 60, you have to retire, though you still have the agility, wisdom, experience, and competence to help mother Ghana,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo said in a post on Facebook.

According to him, although COP Kofi Boakye never became an Inspector General of Police, his contributions and achievements are better than some past IGPs.

“If I had my way, I would’ve given you a post-retirement contract but….We all looked forward to you being appointed IGP one day, but this didn’t happen and as people of faith, we know God knows best. You were never an IGP but your fame, your contributions, and your achievements go way pass some past IGPs. You did your best to serve Ghana. The Lord be with you, Sir,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo added in his post.

At a ceremony on Wednesday, COP Nathan Kofi Boakye was joined by the leadership of the Ghana Police Service, friends, and family as he formally retired from the service.

