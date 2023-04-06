ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Cape Coast family exhumes five months body buried by wrong family

Social News Cape Coast family exhumes five months body buried by wrong family
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Amanful-Adwinadze family in the Cape Coast Metropolis were shocked to the bone when they realized their dead relative whose body was deposited at the Cape Coast Metro hospital had been wrongfully interned by another family five months ago.

The deceased, Mr Albert Kingsley Annan-Biney, 74, whose death occurred on October 12, 2022, had been buried before his family’s preview to the shocking occurrence.

Through the assistance of the morgue attendants, the body was subsequently traced to Putubiw-Apewosika, a farming community in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District where the decomposed body was exhumed for re-internment.

The deceased’s daughter, Nana Ama Nsiah blamed the situation on the deceased's family who refused to bury both the old man and his dead son who died shortly after the father's death the same day.

According to her, the tango over her father's body internment and re-internment was demeaning to the deceased dignified life and family.

Reacting to this, Mr Emmanuel Ato Mensah, Mortuary Attendant at the Cape Coast Metro Hospital’s said, the incident came as a shock to the mortuary attendants as the hospital having experienced the occurrence for the first time.

GNA

Top Stories

55 minutes ago

Kwame Ato Asare How Axim galamsey boy owns 86-bedroom hotel, one-storey house

55 minutes ago

The average Ghanaian is corrupt — Prof. Adei The average Ghanaian is corrupt — Prof. Adei

55 minutes ago

Charging Ghs300 for online admission application fraudulent – Dafeamekpor to Universities Charging Ghs300 for online admission application fraudulent – Dafeamekpor to Uni...

2 hours ago

Cape Coast family exhumes five months body buried by wrong family Cape Coast family exhumes five months body buried by wrong family

2 hours ago

COP Nathan Kofi Boakye You were never an IGP but your achievements go way past some past IGPs – Prof. G...

2 hours ago

Landlords must pay rent agent commissions, not tenants – Rent Control Board Landlords must pay rent agent commissions, not tenants – Rent Control Board

3 hours ago

John Dumelo, Ghanaian actor and politician The youth will rise against you soon – John Dumelo blasts government on 10% tax ...

3 hours ago

Dr. Emmanuel Ayifah, Deputy Country Director for SEND Ghana Government prioritizes elections over school feeding program – Dr Ayifah

3 hours ago

President Akufo-Addoleft and Justin Frimpong Koduah, NPP General Secretary Akufo-Addo isn’t ‘mother serpent of corruption’ – Justin Kodua

3 hours ago

Justin Frimpong Koduah, General Secretary of the NPP NPP to replace late Kumawu MP in primaries April 23

Latest: News
body-container-line