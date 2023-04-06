The youth will rise against you soon – John Dumelo blasts government on 10% tax on bet winnings

John Dumelo, Ghanaian actor and politician

John Setor Dumelo, a popular Ghanaian actor cum politician, has criticized the government's decision to introduce a 10% tax on bet winnings.

He said it is shameful for government to introduce tax on something the youth created for themselves to cushion their lives.

In a tweet posted on Thursday, April 6, Mr. Dumelo warned that the youth of the country would soon rise up against the government in a huge protest.

When that time comes, the aspiring NDC Ayawaso West Wougon parliamentary candidate noted that it will be late for the NPP government to control the situation.

“Create jobs, you won’t create," Dumelo said in his tweet.

"The youth have created their own jobs too ahhh, you want to tax their winnings…..continue. That day will come when the youth will rise against you. It will be too late,” he added.

The new tax on betting, games of chance, and lottery wins applies to both domestic and overseas competitors.

Betting companies operating in Ghana are also slapped with 20% tax on their revenue.