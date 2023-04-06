Operation Halt II: Military seizes 6 excavators and 120 changfang machines, several structures destroyed

06.04.2023 LISTEN

Personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) under Operation Halt II (OP HALT II) deployed to fight illegal mining in forest reserves and river bodies continue to undertake operations to clamp down on illegal mining, otherwise known as galamsey in the country.

In a press release from GAF, it has revealed that operations in the first quarter of 2023 have led to the seizure of items including six (6) excavators, 120 changfang machines, 18 medium, and nine heavy-duty water pumps.

Although there were no arrests in the period, several temporal structures were also destroyed across the sites.

In the Central Command area of responsibility, personnel conducted limited operations in the first quarter of the year in communities such as Mankranso in the Ahafo Ano South District and Anyinamso in the Atwima Nwabiagya District with logistic support from the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council.

Items seized included one (1) Toyota Fortuner, one (1) Honda Fit, one (1) Excavator, and some excavator accessories.

In its press release, the Ghana Armed Forces has assured the general public of its commitment to the fight against illegal mining on river bodies and in the forest reserves.