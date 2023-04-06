Stop charging Digital Transport Fee, Booking Fee – DVLA to Bolt, others

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has issued a press release to react to some fees being charged by Digital Transport Operators in the country that has attracted agitation from users.

In the release, DVLA has charged Uber, Bolt, and Yango to stop the charging of what has been termed "Digital Transport Fee" and "Booking Fee".

“The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has observed reactions and concerns towards implementation of the Digital Transport Guidelines, particularly with respect to fees charged by Digital Transport Operators and given various descriptions such as "Digital Transport Fee" "Booking Fee" among others.

“All Digital Transport Operators are to immediately cease collecting such fees,” parts of a release from DVLA said on Wednesday, April 5.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority in its release noted that the Authority will hold consultations with the Ministry of Transport and other stakeholders in the industry to ensure that any introductions are done with stakeholder input.

Below is a copy of the release: