Government prioritizes elections over school feeding program – Dr Ayifah

Dr. Emmanuel Ayifah, Deputy Country Director for SEND Ghana

06.04.2023

The Deputy Country Director of SEND Ghana, Dr. Emmanuel Ayifah, has accused the government of prioritizing trivial issues over important needs.

He made the comment in relation to the recent strike action by school feeding caterers over non-payment of arrears and demands for an increase in per-head money.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy News' PM Express, Dr. Ayifah emphasized the importance of the school feeding program, citing the inability of many parents to provide feeding money for their children.

"If we have to decide on buying certain things for elections, we quickly disburse the funds. We have been discussing cutting down on government machinery in certain sectors.

“Most parents do not have the means. Sometimes the students have to go home to get fed, but the point is, do they get it?" he said.

The caterers argue that the current amount is inadequate to prepare any proper meal for the school children.

The school feeding program was introduced by the government to provide free meals to pupils in public schools.

The initiative is aimed at improving access to education, reducing hunger among school children, and boosting nutrition.