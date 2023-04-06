ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
06.04.2023 Headlines

Government prioritizes elections over school feeding program – Dr Ayifah

Dr. Emmanuel Ayifah, Deputy Country Director for SEND GhanaDr. Emmanuel Ayifah, Deputy Country Director for SEND Ghana
06.04.2023 LISTEN

The Deputy Country Director of SEND Ghana, Dr. Emmanuel Ayifah, has accused the government of prioritizing trivial issues over important needs.

He made the comment in relation to the recent strike action by school feeding caterers over non-payment of arrears and demands for an increase in per-head money.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy News' PM Express, Dr. Ayifah emphasized the importance of the school feeding program, citing the inability of many parents to provide feeding money for their children.

"If we have to decide on buying certain things for elections, we quickly disburse the funds. We have been discussing cutting down on government machinery in certain sectors.

“Most parents do not have the means. Sometimes the students have to go home to get fed, but the point is, do they get it?" he said.

The caterers argue that the current amount is inadequate to prepare any proper meal for the school children.

The school feeding program was introduced by the government to provide free meals to pupils in public schools.

The initiative is aimed at improving access to education, reducing hunger among school children, and boosting nutrition.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

26 minutes ago

Cape Coast family exhumes five months body buried by wrong family Cape Coast family exhumes five months body buried by wrong family

46 minutes ago

COP Nathan Kofi Boakye You were never an IGP but your achievements go way past some past IGPs – Prof. G...

1 hour ago

Landlords must pay rent agent commissions, not tenants – Rent Control Board Landlords must pay rent agent commissions, not tenants – Rent Control Board

2 hours ago

John Dumelo, Ghanaian actor and politician The youth will rise against you soon – John Dumelo blasts government on 10% tax ...

2 hours ago

Dr. Emmanuel Ayifah, Deputy Country Director for SEND Ghana Government prioritizes elections over school feeding program – Dr Ayifah

2 hours ago

President Akufo-Addoleft and Justin Frimpong Koduah, NPP General Secretary Akufo-Addo isn’t ‘mother serpent of corruption’ – Justin Kodua

2 hours ago

Justin Frimpong Koduah, General Secretary of the NPP NPP to replace late Kumawu MP in primaries April 23

3 hours ago

Operation Halt II: Military seizes 6 excavators and 120 changfang machines, several structures destroyed Operation Halt II: Military seizes 6 excavators and 120 changfang machines, seve...

3 hours ago

NPP National Chairman Stephen Ayesu Ntim Barring serving MMDCEs from contesting parliamentary primaries is highly undemoc...

3 hours ago

Stop charging Digital Transport Fee, Booking Fee – DVLA to Bolt, others Stop charging Digital Transport Fee, Booking Fee – DVLA to Bolt, others

Latest: News
body-container-line