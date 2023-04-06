Akufo-Addo isn’t ‘mother serpent of corruption’ – Justin Kodua

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has dismissed claims President Akufo-Addo is a "clearing agent" of corrupt officials.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Citi TV, Mr. Kodua stated that there was no evidence to suggest that the President interfered in any corruption investigations to free any appointee.

"I don't think the President has been a hindrance towards any corruption investigations. How? Which situation are you referring to? I'm not aware that the President has cleared anybody. I don't have information that the CID was doing investigations and the President halted it.

“Unless you want the President to be nosing around to ensure that whether something has happened or not he should bring people to book," Mr. Kodua said.

He further argued that allegations of corruption can only be pronounced by court after finding the person guilty of the offence.

“Until a court says that the act of a person amounts to corruption, I will not sit down here and make allegations.

“We should allow state institutions to work and when they bring these cases to court and the court comes to a final determination, that is when we successfully say that indeed this person is corrupt or not," the legal practitioner said.

Mr. Kodua also addressed comments made by former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, who described President Akufo-Addo as "mother serpent of corruption."

Mr. Kodua dismissed Amidu's claims, stating, "the man has said several things, he also said several things against former President John Dramani Mahama, so we should take it to be true that he's very corrupt?"