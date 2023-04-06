ModernGhana logo
06.04.2023 Crime & Punishment

Police search for seven suspects who escaped from Nkwanta South Police cells   

The Police are searching for seven male suspects who have escaped from their cells at the Nkwanta South Divisional Police Station.

The eighth fugitive, a 20-year-old female, Afu Danjumah, has, however, been rearrested.

Afu, before her being picked up by the Police, allegedly drank some bleach in a suicide attempt.

She has, therefore, been rushed to the Nkwanta South Municipal Hospital for treatment.

Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency from eyewitnesses indicated that the incident occurred on Tuesday, April 4, at about 2200 hours, when the duty female police officer was in the process of locking the cells.

The suspects allegedly rushed on her, overpowered her and fled.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Police of the Division, Charles Dormaban, confirmed the incident but declined to give details.

GNA

