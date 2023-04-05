If Akufo-Addo puts his foot down he can end conflict in Bawku in one month – Adam Bonaa

Security expert, Dr. Adam Bonaa has argued that there is a lack of political will to deal with the age-old violence in Bawku in the Upper East Region.

According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo can deal with the situation in a matter of one month if he decides he wants to end it.

Dr. Bonaa is of the view that the President only needs to put his foot down and go after the known warlords fueling the protracted ethnic conflict.

“The all-out security approach, the military, and police intervention shouldn’t be the only solution…let us look at other angles of dealing with the conflicts in Bawku.

“Those who are fuelling the war in Bawku are known people, I know some of them, they know them, and no one can tell me we do not know the warlords. What is lacking is the political will to go after them,” Dr. Adam Bonaa shared in an interview with TV3.

The security expert continued, “The onus is on the president, if he puts his foot down and says this conflict should stop in the next one month, it will stop.”

Bawku has been in the news again since Monday after a latest attack. Some unknown gunmen shot three officers of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) killing one instantly.

Two of the officers survived are in critical condition at the hospital. Although the motive behind the attack is yet to be established by the security agencies investigating the matter, many have linked it to the conflict in Bawku.