05.04.2023 Social News

The 'warlords' in Bawku are known, what is lacking is political will to arrest them - Adam Bonaa

05.04.2023 LISTEN

All persons who are fuelling the conflict in Bawku are known by the security however, the political will to arrest them is lacking, a security consultant, Dr Adam Bonaa has said.

Dr Bonaa believes that if the President puts his foot down to stop this conflict, the situation would be dealt with within one month.

His comments come after one officer of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) was shot dead by unknown assailants in conflict-prone Bawku in the Upper East Region.

Two other officers are fighting for their lives at the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital , where they were rushed after the incident.

The three were attacked Monday night on their way to Missiga station.

It's unclear what the motive of the attackers were but their action is said to be related to the protracted ethnic conflict in the area.

Speaking in an interview with Martin Asiedu Darteh on the mid-day news on TV3 Wednesday, April 5, Dr Bonaa “The all-out security approach, the military, and police intervention shouldn't be the only solution…let us look at other angles of dealing with the conflicts in Bawku.

“Those who are fuelling the war in Bawku are known people, I know some of them, they know them, and no one can tell me we do not know the warlords, what is taking is the political will to go after them.”

He added, “The onus is on the president, if he puts his foot down and says this conflict should stop in the next one month, it will stop.”

