Bawku: The kind of weapons on the grounds is like war, who is resourcing them? - Sam George

Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament Samuel George has said there is an urgent need to investigate how some residents of Bawku came by the sophisticated weapons on them.

Sam George says the kind of weapons in the hands of the residents makes a case for a thorough investigation.

His comments come after one officer of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) was shot dead by unknown assailants in conflict-prone Bawku in the Upper East Region.

Two other officers are fighting for their lives at the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital , where they were rushed after the incident.

The three were attacked Monday night on their way to Missiga station.

It's unclear what the motive of the attackers were but their action is said to be related to the protracted ethnic conflict in the area.

Speaking on the Big Issue on TV3 Wednesday, April 5 on the conflict situation in Bawku, the opposition lawmaker said “If you talk to people on the ground of Bawku, the caliber of weaponry on the grounds in Bawku, it is a war. How are they getting the weapons? How are they getting the ammunition? Who is resourcing that conflict in Bawku? These are the fundamental questions we must ask ourselves.

“How big is Bawku? What is the population of Bawku? Can't our intelligence wing, be it National Security or NIB and all the amorphous institutions we have who terrorize citizens for no reason, they are telling us that they can't identify, using intelligence, who the kingpins are behind this thing to pick them up?

How big is Bawku and what is their population that the military cannot step and intervene

“So now our military cannot step into Bawku and we say we have an army and our Commander in Chief doesn't see that there is a problem here.”

-3news.com