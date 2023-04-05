TaTU students join forces to tackle corruption with investigative journalism

In a bid to promote investigative journalism among students, a group of students from the Media and Communication Department at Tamale Technical University have established the Investigative Student Journalist Club.

The club aims to equip students with the skills and ethics of investigative reporting while providing them with opportunities to engage in the practice.

Sulemana Zakaria Barak, a level 300 student of the Media and Communication Department and a founding member of the club, is concerned that the practice of investigative journalism is still new in Ghana, with only a few practitioners in the country.

According to him, the club will play an essential role in motivating students to pursue investigative journalism to expose corruption and other criminal activities in the country.

During the club's launch ceremony, Mr. Sulemana emphasized that investigative journalism is a vital tool in promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance.

He expressed his hope that the club would inspire students to take up the challenge of investigative journalism, acquire the necessary skills, and contribute to the development of Ghana.

The club's main objective is to teach and promote the ethics of investigative journalism while providing a platform for students to hone their skills in the field. It also aims to provide students with the opportunity to explore and expose social and political issues that affect the community.

The club's president, Hussein Salifu Wumpini, stated that the club has plans to organize workshops, seminars, and training sessions to enhance the skills of its members.

He emphasized the importance of experienced journalists and organizations supporting the club's cause and contributing to the development of investigative journalism in Ghana.

The establishment of the Investigative Student Journalist Club has been met with enthusiasm from students at Tamale Technical University.

Many believe that the club will not only promote investigative journalism but also encourage critical thinking and promote transparency and accountability.

The club's founders and members are optimistic that the Investigative Student Journalist Club will play a vital role in shaping the future of journalism in Ghana and beyond.